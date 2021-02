Gray recorded 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes in Saturday's 106-103 loss to the BayHawks.

Gray was the only player to eclipse 20 points for the Mad Ants on Tuesday, but the team fell just short of securing the comeback win over the BayHawks. He's now averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 assists over 28.7 minutes per game this season.