Gray recorded 23 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Saturday's 119-115 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Gray had solid production in each of the first two games of the G League season, but he reached another level Saturday and helped lead the Mad Ants to their first win of the season. He shot 68.8 percent from the floor against the Vipers and is now averaging 13.0 points and 4.3 assists over 27.1 minutes per game to begin the year.