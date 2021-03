Gray compiled 23 points (10-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds over 35 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 loss to the Charge.

Gray was held to just six points in Tuesday's loss to the Stars, but he led the team on the scoreboard against Canton while matching his highest scoring total of the season in the narrow loss. The 27-year-old is now averaging 13.0 points, 5.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds over 28.9 minutes per game this year.