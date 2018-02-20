Josh Gray: Waived by Suns
Gray was waived by the Suns on Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Gray was signed to a pair of 10-day contracts once injuries plagued the backcourt, but with the Suns trading for point guard Elfrid Payton and Devin Booker expected to be back on the floor once the All-Star break ends, there was no need to sign Gray for the rest of the season. The team will, however, sign Shaquille Harrison from its G-League affiliate to a 10-day contract.
More News
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...