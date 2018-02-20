Gray was waived by the Suns on Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Gray was signed to a pair of 10-day contracts once injuries plagued the backcourt, but with the Suns trading for point guard Elfrid Payton and Devin Booker expected to be back on the floor once the All-Star break ends, there was no need to sign Gray for the rest of the season. The team will, however, sign Shaquille Harrison from its G-League affiliate to a 10-day contract.