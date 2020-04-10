Josh Green: Declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Green has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.

Green is coming off his freshman year at Arizona, where he averaged 11.9 points on 9.6 shots plus 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.8 minutes. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is listed as No. 21 in ESPN's top 100 at the time of his declaration. He has a way to go offensively, but his athleticism and defensive upside make him an intriguing late-first-round option.