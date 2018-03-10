Josh Hagins: 14 and 8 assists in loss
Hagins amassed 14 points ( 5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals during Friday's 144-115 loss to Austin.
Hagins had his best scoring game since dropping 16 points back on Feb.7 and narrowly missed his first double-double this season. Currently, the Arkansas-Little Rock product is averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 34 games played with the Big Horns this season.
