Josh Huestis: G League rights dished to Vipers
The G League Spurs traded Husestis' G League rights to Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.
Huestis last played in the G League during the 2018-19 campaign, when he averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 28.3 minutes per game with Austin. If or when he returns to the G League, he will take the floor with the Vipers this time around, likely as a regular rotational player.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...