The G League Spurs traded Husestis' G League rights to Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Huestis last played in the G League during the 2018-19 campaign, when he averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 28.3 minutes per game with Austin. If or when he returns to the G League, he will take the floor with the Vipers this time around, likely as a regular rotational player.