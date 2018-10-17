Josh Huestis: Heads to G League
Huestis agreed to a contract Monday with the G League's Austin Spurs, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
Huestis failed to parlay his training-camp contract with San Antonio into a spot on its season-opening roster, but he'll stick in the organization as a member of their G League affiliate. The 26-year-old forward, who dressed for 69 games with the Thunder in 2017-18 and averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per contest, could earn a promotion to an NBA team at some point later this season.
