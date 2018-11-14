Josh Huestis: Misses another game
Huestis did not play in Tuesday's contest against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Huetis continues to miss time with an undisclosed injury, as the forward has missed the first four games of the G-League season. We'll see if Huestis can take the court Thursday, when Austin will take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in a rematch of Tuesday's contest.
