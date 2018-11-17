Josh Huestis: Not with the team Thursday
Huestis was not listed with the team during Thursday's loss to the Vipers.
The designation comes as a bit of a surprise given Huestis had missed the previous five games due to an undisclosed injury. More information regarding his status with the team will likely come in the ensuing days.
