Huestis put up seven points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 99-95 G League win over Agua Caliente.

Huestis didn't play in the G League last year and last appeared in the NBA with the Thunder in 2018. The 29-year-old has averaged 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 130 G League appearances but just 2.5 points and 2.4 boards in 76 NBA games.