Huestis logged seven points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 26 minutes during a 119-102 win Saturday against Raptors 905.

Huestis was one of five starters the Charge utilized Saturday against Raptors 905. He is averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across six G League games this month. The Charge expect him to remain a capable but not superstar option until further notice.