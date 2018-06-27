Magette was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Hawks, and he will become an unrestricted free agent as a result. Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.

The 28-year-old appeared in 18 games for the Hawks last season, seeing 12.0 minutes per tilt and averaging 2.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds. Magette spent most of the 2017-18 campaign in the G-League with the Erie Bayhawks, where he was a top-tier passer at 10.1 assists per contest. In addition to his dime-dropping, he averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 34.8 minutes in 36 games. He'll likely end up in the G-League once more next season.