Josh Magette: Recalled from G League
Magette was recalled from the G League on Friday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Magette spent a couple of days with the Erie Bayhawks, but he'll rejoin the Hawks in advance of Saturday's showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. In a corresponding move, the Hawks sent Andrew White to Erie.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...