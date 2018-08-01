Magette's agent confirmed Friday that his client signed with KK Cedevita of the Croatian Basketball League, EuroHoops.net reports.

Magette debuted with the Hawks last season while playing on a two-way contract, logging 18 appearances at the NBA level and averaging 2.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game during those contests. The 27-year-old will head overseas with the promise of a guaranteed contract and could return to the NBA in 2019-20 if he impresses in Croatia.