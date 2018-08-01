Josh Magette: Signs with Croatian club
Magette's agent confirmed Friday that his client signed with KK Cedevita of the Croatian Basketball League, EuroHoops.net reports.
Magette debuted with the Hawks last season while playing on a two-way contract, logging 18 appearances at the NBA level and averaging 2.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game during those contests. The 27-year-old will head overseas with the promise of a guaranteed contract and could return to the NBA in 2019-20 if he impresses in Croatia.
