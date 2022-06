Minott was selected by the Hornets with the 45th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Minott averaged just 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over 14.6 minutes per game in his lone season at Memphis. He's an intriguing athlete with good size, so the Wolves will see if they can develop him into a useful rotation player down the road. In Year 1, Minott will likely spend considerable time in the G League.