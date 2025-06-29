Josh Minott: Team optioned declined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves intend to decline Minott's $2.19 million team option, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Minott will have the ability to sign with whichever team that wants his services in free agency. The 2022 second-rounder saw sparse playing time during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds over 6.0 minutes per game.
