The Timberwolves intend to decline Minott's $2.19 million team option, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Minott will have the ability to sign with whichever team that wants his services in free agency. The 2022 second-rounder saw sparse playing time during the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds over 6.0 minutes per game.