Josh Newkirk: Scoreless in loss

Newkirk went scoreless during four minutes of play in Wednesday's 123-113 road loss to the South Bay Lakers.

The rookie from Indiana has yet to see much playing time for the Legends. Through eight games, he's a averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 assists per game from 9 minutes per contest, while shooting 30 percent from the field. He'll need to improve his shooting to climb up the Legends depth chart.