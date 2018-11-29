Josh Newkirk: Scoreless in loss
Newkirk went scoreless during four minutes of play in Wednesday's 123-113 road loss to the South Bay Lakers.
The rookie from Indiana has yet to see much playing time for the Legends. Through eight games, he's a averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 assists per game from 9 minutes per contest, while shooting 30 percent from the field. He'll need to improve his shooting to climb up the Legends depth chart.
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.