Josh Newkirk: Scores 11 points off bench
Newkirk scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) in the win Monday over the Charge. He also registered a rebound and an assist.
Newkirk seems to be wiggling his way into a role in the bench rotation, having joined the Nets mid-February with Mitchell Creek out due to FIBA World Championships obligations. Newkirk played in 21 games with the Legends earlier in the year, and seems to be putting together similar production with Long Island, as he's averaging 3.3 points in about seven minutes of work with his new club.
