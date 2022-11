Nzeakor tallied 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Nzeakor's bench production was crucial in the Legends pulling off Tuesday's win. Nzeakor was only averaging 2.7 points per game coming into the contest, so his boost in production was key to their success.