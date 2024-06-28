Okogie plans to decline his $2.95 million player option and enter unrestricted free agency, Michael Scotto of USA Today reported Friday, but the forward could re-sign with Phoenix for more than the veteran minimum, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports reported Okogie planned to exercise his option and remain with the Suns, but Bourguet relays the Suns want to re-sign Okogie to a slightly larger deal. However, Phoenix's top priority this offseason is retaining Royce O'Neale. Okogie had a reduced role for Phoenix during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 4.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.0 minutes across 60 appearances. The 25-year-old finished the season without a spot in former coach Frank Vogel's rotation, but Okogie could re-establish himself under new coach Mike Budenholzer if he does re-sign with Phoenix.