Josh Okogie: Grade 1 strain on adductor
Okogie suffered a Grade 1 strain on his right adductor while working out for the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Doctors told Okogie that he'd need to stay sidelined for up to a week, so this seems like the type of injury that shouldn't hurt his draft stock, although it'll put a dent in the amount of teams he'll be able to work out for. The Georgia Tech standout is currently projected to go late in the first round.
