Okogie was waived by the Hornets on Tuesday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Okogie will now look to catch on with a new team after the Hornets chose to move on ahead of his $7.7 million contract becoming fully guaranteed for the 2025-26 season. He was traded to Charlotte in January as part of the deal that sent Nick Richards to Phoenix. Across 40 regular-season appearances this year, Okogie averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.3 percent in 15.6 minutes per game.