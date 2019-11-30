Perkins finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a block in 14 minutes during Friday's win over Capital City.

Perkins topped double-figures for the first time since November 17th, helping lead some impressive second-unit play by the Swarm. While he's carved out a nice role off the bench, Perkins' shooting an inefficient 34.1 percent from the field on the season which has hindered his path towards a larger workload.