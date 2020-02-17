Josh Perkins: Poor shooting night
Perkins (undisclosed) recorded two points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one steal and one block in 14 minutes during Thursday's loss to Wisconsin.
Perkins was unable to get anything going on his own, though he dished out a team-leading five assists off the bench. After an extended absence, the Gonzaga alum is fully healthy and should continue playing a solid role off of the Swarm's bench for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.