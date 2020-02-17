Perkins (undisclosed) recorded two points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one steal and one block in 14 minutes during Thursday's loss to Wisconsin.

Perkins was unable to get anything going on his own, though he dished out a team-leading five assists off the bench. After an extended absence, the Gonzaga alum is fully healthy and should continue playing a solid role off of the Swarm's bench for the remainder of the season.