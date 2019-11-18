Perkins managed 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and a rebound in 19 minutes during Saturday's loss to Grand Rapids.

Fueled by a strong shooting night from behind the arc, Perkins recorded a season-high 19 points and a team-high plus 12 net rating. The Gonzaga alum's struggled through four games this season and is hitting just 32 percent of his field goals and 21 percent of his threes.