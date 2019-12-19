Josh Perkins: Unavailable Tuesday
Perkins was not active for Tuesday's G League tilt versus Delaware.
Perkins has seen single-digit minutes in three of his last four games after logging double digits in each of the first nine contests of the 2019-20 campaign. Even when healthy, the 24-year-old guard is averaging just 4.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest, so his absence shouldn't cause too much concern for Greensboro.
