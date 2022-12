Reaves didn't score (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding a pair of assists and a steal over 12 minutes Wednesday versus Iowa.

Reaves compiled a team-worst minus-27 point differential, suggesting he wasn't particularly effective on either end of the floor Wednesday. He's still consistently logging double-digit minutes but isn't much of a threat in the scoring column, notching 10 or more points just once all season.