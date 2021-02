Reaves tallied 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes in Friday's 120-102 win over the Charge.

Reaves was in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup, and he converted on all nine field goal attempts. He was one of three players to score at least 20 points for the Vipers, and he's now averaging 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over 22.9 minutes per game this season.