Reaves posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Saturday's 105-90 win over Long Island.
Reaves has mainly come off the bench for the Vipers to begin the G League season, but he's still had a fairly significant role in relief. He saw plenty of looks from beyond the arc and was one of two players to score over 20 points against the Nets. He's now averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over 21.2 minutes per game this year.
