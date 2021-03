Reaves totaled seven points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes in Monday's 110-81 loss to Santa Cruz.

Reaves finished the G League regular season with back-to-back double-digit scoring totals, but he was unable to replicate his production during Monday's playoff defeat. The 23-year-old appeared in every game for Rio Grande Valley this year and averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 24.0 minutes per contest.