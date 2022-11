Reaves collected 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a block over 18 minutes Friday versus the Legends.

Reaves hadn't tallied more than six points in a game prior, and his shot volume has typically capped at around four per game. He extended that to five in this one and reached double figures thanks to some efficiency from beyond the arc. Even so, the shot volume isn't enough for him to consistently cross into double-digit scoring territory.