Sharkey generated two points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's G League loss to the Herd.

Sharkey made his first G League appearance Wednesday and came off the bench for the Blue Coats. Although he logged 21 minutes in the 2OT loss, he struggled to generate much production and failed to convert any of his five field goal attempts.