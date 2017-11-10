Smith was released by the Pelicans on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The veteran joined the Pelicans as an injury exemption late last month, and his stay with the team was always expected to be a brief one. Smith appeared in only three contests for New Orleans, logging only 12 total minutes and scoring two points to go with four rebounds. The 31-year-old will look to catch on with another team but may end up back overseas, where he spent much of last season.