Primo became an unrestricted free agent Monday after going unclaimed off waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Less than three weeks after exercising Primo's third-year player option for the 2023-24 season, the Spurs waived the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Friday after multiple allegations emerged of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women. Primo isn't yet facing any criminal charges or discipline from the league, but the circumstances surrounding his departure from San Antonio as well as the $8 million-plus in salary he's due over the next two seasons were likely major factors in the league's other 29 teams not putting in a waiver claim for the young wing. Before news of the allegations were reported, Primo said in a statement Friday following his release from the Spurs that he had suffered "previous trauma" and "will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully." It's not clear if or when Primo will be able to resume his playing career.