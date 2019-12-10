Jovan Mooring: Cut loose by Mad Ants
The Mad Ants waived Mooring on Friday.
Mooring averaged 18.9 minutes per game over six appearances with the Mad Ants, but it wasn't enough to keep him with the club for the long haul. The team acquired Tre Kelley from the available player pool in a corresponding move.
