Jovan Mooring: Finishes with 14 points
Mooring scored 14 points during the win Wednesday over the Herd.
It was the rookie's first action in the G League this season, as Mooring had been held out of the previous six contests. The 13th overall pick in the 2018 G League Draft posted modest peripheral stats Wednesday, but his penchant for scoring will likely make him a fixture in the Drive's second unit for the rest of the season.
