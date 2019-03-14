Jovan Mooring: Scores 15 points off bench
Mooring tallied 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists in the 112-82 loss to Raptors 905 on Tuesday.
The drubbing actually saw Moorning tally the third-most points by the team, which makes sense given the outcome. Mooring is averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in seven games since being acquired by the Mad Ants.
