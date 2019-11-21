Jovan Mooring: Scores 18 off bench
Mooring recorded 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 02- FT), three rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Windy City.
Mooring has appeared in just three games this season, but has averaged 11.3 points over 18.3 points per game. He may not crack the starting five, but he could see an increased role if he can continue to remain efficient in his opportunities.
