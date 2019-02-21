Jovan Mooring: Scores 22 in debut with Fort Wayne
Mooring, who was acquired by Fort Wayne on Tuesday, finished Wednesday's 140-129 loss to the Blue Coats with 22 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists.
That's one heck of a debut. The forward had previously played for the Drive before ultimately receiving his release near the middle of January, but returned to G League action Wednesday and immediately asserted his presence off the bench. Missing a plethora of players either due to suspension (Je'lon Hornbeak) or to the Pacers (Edmond Sumner, Davon Reed), it's quite possible Mooring could immediately slot in as a major rotational piece for Fort Wayne moving forward.
