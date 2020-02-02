Toscano-Anderson dropped 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

It was Toscano-Anderson's fourth straight outing in double figures offensively, as the forward also managed 11 rebounds to record his third consecutive double-double. The former Marquette standout is currently dropping 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for Santa Cruz this year.