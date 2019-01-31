Juan Toscano-Anderson: Finishes with double-double in spot start
Toscano-Anderson tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in the win Wednesday over the Hustle.
Toscano-Anderson got a rare start and proceeded to collect a double-double, far exceeding his 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds season averages. The forward has missed six games this season but has been a reliable figure off the bench, soaking up 24.2 minutes a night throughout his rookie season.
