Toscano-Anderson tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals during Sunday's loss against Windy City.

Toscano-Anderson was spectacular off the bench Sunday, as the forward managed a team-high 18 points over 61.5 percent overall shooting while also making many other statistical contributions in 25 minutes of action. Over 13 appearances in the G League so far, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.