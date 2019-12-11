Juan Toscano-Anderson: Leads team with 18
Toscano-Anderson tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals during Sunday's loss against Windy City.
Toscano-Anderson was spectacular off the bench Sunday, as the forward managed a team-high 18 points over 61.5 percent overall shooting while also making many other statistical contributions in 25 minutes of action. Over 13 appearances in the G League so far, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 10.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
