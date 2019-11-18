Toscano-Anderson added 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal during Sunday's blowout loss to Salt Lake City.

Toscano-Anderson was just one of two Santa Cruz players to collect double figures offensively Sunday, as he totaled 14 points despite struggling from the field in 27 minutes of action. In addition, the 6-6 forward grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds to mark a double-double. Over five G League games so far this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 10.6 points along with an impressive 9.0 rebounds.