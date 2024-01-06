Watch Now:

The Kings are expected to waive Toscano-Anderson on Sunday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Toscano-Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Kings on Dec. 14, but Sacramento will cut him loose before his contract becomes fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. The 30-year-old forward saw limited playing time with Sacramento, appearing in just eight contests and averaging 2.4 minutes.

More News