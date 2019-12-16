Toscano-Anderson dropped 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Northern Arizona.

Toscano-Anderson was fantastic along 29 minutes of action Sunday by tallying 24 points behind a terrific shooting outing beyond the three-point line while adding a team-best 14 rebounds to secure a double-double. In 16 G League games played currently, the 26-year-old is adding 12.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.