The Jazz renounced the free agent rights to Toscano-Anderson on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Toscano-Anderson split time between the Lakers and Jazz in 2022-23. In his 22 games for Utah, he averaged 3.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.2 minutes. Toscano-Anderson will enter the 2023-24 season as a free agent.