Toscano-Anderson was not extended a qualifying offer by the Warriors on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Toscano-Anderson has spent the first three years of his career with the Warriors. Last season, he saw 13.6 minutes per game in 73 appearances and averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He saw 49 minutes in the playoffs on the Warriors' road to the title.