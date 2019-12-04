Toscano-Anderson tallied six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block during Sunday's G League win over Agua Caliente.

This wasn't Toscano-Anderson's best shooting outing by any means, as the forward failed to convert a three-point try while shooting 25 percent overall from the floor. Over 10 games played with Santa Cruz so far, the 26-year-old is dropping 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per matchup.