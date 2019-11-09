Toscano-Anderson totaled 19 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and a block in Friday's loss to Stockton.

Toscano-Anderson impressed Friday, leading Santa Cruz in scoring and nearing a double-double. Though he was unable to hit any of his four attempts from behind the arc, Toscano-Anderson shot 52.9 percent overall and provided a nice defensive presence inside.