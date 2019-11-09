Juan Toscano-Anderson: Scores 19 in Friday's loss
Toscano-Anderson totaled 19 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and a block in Friday's loss to Stockton.
Toscano-Anderson impressed Friday, leading Santa Cruz in scoring and nearing a double-double. Though he was unable to hit any of his four attempts from behind the arc, Toscano-Anderson shot 52.9 percent overall and provided a nice defensive presence inside.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.